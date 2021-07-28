From Iceland — RVK Newscast #121: The Sleepy Volcano & A New Era Of Lava Flow

Photo by Art Bicnick

Alina and Art return to our snoozing volcano, and witness her waking for a moment – but only to cough out a healthy mix of CO2, SO2 and fluoric acid.

The crater at Fagradalsfjall is empty and dry, with all of the lava solidified; now we just wait for the volcano to rise again from her slumber. When she is active, lava flows into Meradalir at an average rate of 7.5 cubic metres per second. The flow rate has decreased dramatically since the volcano’s “fire geyser” period back in April and May, and experts say that a new lava flow model is now in operation.

This volcano is not the only one to cause trouble in Iceland at the moment. Earthquakes and seismic activity have also been detected around Katla, located under Myrdalsjökull, and troublemaker Grímsvötn is long overdue an eruption. Thrilling volcanic times still lie ahead…

New walking tours of Reykjavík are scheduled in August with Valur and Bjartmar Alexandersson, (co-presenter of The Icelandic Perspective), as your guides. If you want to meet the guys – and Pollý – click this link.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

Want to buy an Icelandic wool sweater?

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.