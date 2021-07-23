From Iceland — Weekend Weather: Did You Pack A Jacket?

Weekend Weather: Did You Pack A Jacket?

Published July 23, 2021

Erik Pomrenke
Words by
@erik@grapevine.is
Photo by
Noah Silliman | Unsplash

We hope you packed your jacket, because the weekend is looking to be a rainy one.

According to the Meteorological Office, rain is expected for most of the country over the weekend.

Heavy rain is expected in the southwest, with lighter showers in the north and east.

Expect temperatures ranging between 10°C to 24°C, and winds ranging between 3 to 10 m/s. The highest temperatures can be expected in the East.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
BREAKING: Government Announces New Domestic Pandemic Restrictions

BREAKING: Government Announces New Domestic Pandemic Restrictions

by

News
Animals In Iceland Are Struggling With The Current Heat

Animals In Iceland Are Struggling With The Current Heat

by

News
Joining Rest Of Nation, Volcano Goes On Vacation

Joining Rest Of Nation, Volcano Goes On Vacation

by

News
COVID Roundup: 76 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Gov’t Press Conference At 16:00 Today

COVID Roundup: 76 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Gov’t Press Conference At 16:00 Today

by

News
Krummi, The Katla Raven, Speaks Out

Krummi, The Katla Raven, Speaks Out

by

News
National Team Player Gylfi Sigurðsson Released On Bail, Denies Charges

National Team Player Gylfi Sigurðsson Released On Bail, Denies Charges

by

Show Me More!