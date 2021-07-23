From Iceland — Weekend Weather: Did You Pack A Jacket?

Photo by Noah Silliman | Unsplash

We hope you packed your jacket, because the weekend is looking to be a rainy one.

According to the Meteorological Office, rain is expected for most of the country over the weekend.

Heavy rain is expected in the southwest, with lighter showers in the north and east.

Expect temperatures ranging between 10°C to 24°C, and winds ranging between 3 to 10 m/s. The highest temperatures can be expected in the East.

