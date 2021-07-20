From Iceland — Recent Poll Shows Shifting Attitudes Towards Socialism, Capitalism

Recent Poll Shows Shifting Attitudes Towards Socialism, Capitalism

Published July 20, 2021

Erik Pomrenke
Words by
@erik@grapevine.is
Photo by
Creative Commons

A poll conducted by Market and Media Research for the Socialist Party, lasting from July 8th to 14th, has revealed shifting attitudes towards socialism and capitalism, Stundin reports.

The survey was conducted online and involved some 945 Icelanders.

Respondents showed the following trends:

  • 31 percent were favorable towards socialism, and 29 percent were favorable towards capitalism.
  • Paralleling this narrow difference, 43 percent were negatively disposed towards capitalism, versus 41 percent against socialism.
  • Of women, 51 percent were negatively disposed towards capitalism, and 41 were positively disposed towards socialism.
  • Of men, 37 percent were positively disposed towards capitalism, and 49 percent were negatively disposed towards socialism.

How this poll would be reflected in this autumn’s parliamentary elections remains to be seen. According to most recent polling, the Socialist Party is currently on track to win only one seat in Parliament. Which does not necessarily contradict this poll’s findings; it is well possible that those expressing positivity towards socialism might not see the Socialist Party as a viable option for implementation, amongst other factors.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Icelandic Tourist Board Disappointed At New Border Regulations

Icelandic Tourist Board Disappointed At New Border Regulations

by

News
Car Rental Prices Soar During Shortage

Car Rental Prices Soar During Shortage

by

News
Syrian Family, Including Pregnant Mother And Young Child, Face Deportation

Syrian Family, Including Pregnant Mother And Young Child, Face Deportation

by

News
Gylfi Sigurðsson Under Investigation Due To Alleged Sexual Violation

Gylfi Sigurðsson Under Investigation Due To Alleged Sexual Violation

by

News
Committee Chairman Of Þjóðhátíð Is Not Worried About Infections At The Festival

Committee Chairman Of Þjóðhátíð Is Not Worried About Infections At The Festival

by

News
New Border Regulations In Effect On Monday

New Border Regulations In Effect On Monday

by

Show Me More!