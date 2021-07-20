From Iceland — Recent Poll Shows Shifting Attitudes Towards Socialism, Capitalism

Photo by Creative Commons

A poll conducted by Market and Media Research for the Socialist Party, lasting from July 8th to 14th, has revealed shifting attitudes towards socialism and capitalism, Stundin reports.

The survey was conducted online and involved some 945 Icelanders.

Respondents showed the following trends:

31 percent were favorable towards socialism, and 29 percent were favorable towards capitalism.

Paralleling this narrow difference, 43 percent were negatively disposed towards capitalism, versus 41 percent against socialism.

Of women, 51 percent were negatively disposed towards capitalism, and 41 were positively disposed towards socialism.

Of men, 37 percent were positively disposed towards capitalism, and 49 percent were negatively disposed towards socialism.

How this poll would be reflected in this autumn’s parliamentary elections remains to be seen. According to most recent polling, the Socialist Party is currently on track to win only one seat in Parliament. Which does not necessarily contradict this poll’s findings; it is well possible that those expressing positivity towards socialism might not see the Socialist Party as a viable option for implementation, amongst other factors.

