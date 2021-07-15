From Iceland — Drone Footage at Fagradalsfjall Reveals Beautiful Skylight

Photo by Sigurður þór Helgason

Sigurður þór Helgason, owner of DJI Reykjavik, has discovered a beautiful “skylight” in the lava at the eruption site.

Sigurður stated to Morgunblaðið, that “I witnessed this when I went with some scientists, Ármann Höskuldsson and Helgi Kristín Tómasdóttir, with the Coast Guard’s helicopter up a small hill, which had previously been a good mountain right by the crater […] So I take my drone to explore this and fly there and see this incredible beauty.”

Ármann Höskuldsson, a volcanologist at Háskóli Íslands, said to Morgunblaðið, “[w]hen the lava flows under the shell, there are usually such volcanic eruptions that you don’t see anything and every now and then the roof breaks and you get these […] We have known that the bulk of the lava flow in the crater passes through lava tunnels in the lava itself, which is why we do not always see it on the surface.”

As beautiful as they may be, we hope it goes without saying that poking around the lava field for tunnels and caverns may be a bad idea.

