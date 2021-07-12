From Iceland — RVK Newscast #116: Play On The Stock Market & The Metal CEO

Photo by Art Bicnick

A brand new Icelandic airline, Play, began operations last month and has just launched itself on the stock market. The value of the company immediately skyrocketed, and its future looks bright.

We joined Play last week as they took to the skies to publicise the floatation, and spoke to its CEO Birgir Jónsson – former drummer for metal band Dimma – about this new entrant into the Icelandic travel market. So come fly with Valur Grettisson in The Grapevine’s first airborne newscast.

Also, this month we are offering walking tours of Reykjavík with Valur and Bjartmar Alexandersson, (co-presenter of The Icelandic Perspective), as your guides. If you want to meet the guys – and Pollý – click this link.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

Want to buy an Icelandic wool sweater?

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

