From Iceland — RVK Newscast #116: Play On The Stock Market & The Metal CEO

Published July 12, 2021

A brand new Icelandic airline, Play, began operations last month and has just launched itself on the stock market. The value of the company immediately skyrocketed, and its future looks bright.

We joined Play last week as they took to the skies to publicise the floatation, and spoke to its CEO Birgir Jónsson – former drummer for metal band Dimma – about this new entrant into the Icelandic travel market. So come fly with Valur Grettisson in The Grapevine’s first airborne newscast.

Also, this month we are offering walking tours of Reykjavík with Valur and Bjartmar Alexandersson, (co-presenter of The Icelandic Perspective), as your guides. If you want to meet the guys – and Pollý – click this link.

