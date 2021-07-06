From Iceland — Costs Prove Higher For Adam and Eve Conversion

Photo by ja.is

In a recent report from the Environmental and Planning Department, the costs of renovating the former Adam and Eve adult megastore at Kleppsvegur 150 – 152 have shown to be significantly higher than originally projected.

The property was originally acquired for 625 million ISK by the City of Reykjavik in November of 2020 and will be converted into a kindergarten.

Borgarráð samþykkti á fundi sínum í morgun að kaupa hús. Ekki svo óalgengt en ég man ekki til þess að við höfum áður keypt hjálpartækjaverslun. Húsnæði Adams og Evu er nú okkar! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/csfVWdrdSA — dagur@reykjavik.is (@Dagurb) November 12, 2020

Initial responses to the acquisition were positive, with many hopeful that the new kindergarten would revitalize the neighborhood.

However, while original projections for the cost of the conversion hovered around 600 million ISK, more recent projections have placed the cost around 1 billion.

In their statement, the Environmental and Planning Department said:

“It is now clear that if the building is to serve a new role satisfactorily as a safe and healthy kindergarten, the project must be approached in a different and more cost-effective way, but the scope and cost of the project is similar to new construction.”

Members of the Independence Party have been especially critical of the budget increases, noting that the per-child cost will be millions of krona higher than average.

Upon completion, the kindergarten will have room for 120 to 130 children.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.