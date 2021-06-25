From Iceland — Travelers Should Pre-Book Campsites This Summer

Photo by Art Bicnick

Vaccinations have made significant progress this summer. However, it’s likely that Icelanders will mostly be traveling domestically, with the addition of incoming tourists. Representatives of Tjalda.is recommend reserving camping areas in advance.

Busy summer of camping ahead

Visír reports that campervans are in short supply, which indicates that this is going to be a busy summer for travel in Iceland. Tjalda.is, an informational website for camping sites around Iceland, has teamed up with Parka.is to allow camping areas to be booked ahead of time.

A marketing consult at Tjalda.is, Arna Haraldsson explains: “Now some campsites have started to divide their areas and offer people to pre-book… just like booking a hotel room.”

Don’t be the to pitch a tent in the parking lot

Interestingly, it’s not unlike Icelanders to go camping spontaneously, without knowing where they plan to pitch their tent. The marketing and sales manager at Tjalda.is, Ívar Freyr Sturluson, says, “It’s naturally a bit Icelandic to just rush off and not plan.” He explains that they often think there’s enough space for a person anywhere. However, this will likely not be the case this summer.

Arna and Ívar are recommending for hopeful campers to pre-book their camping sites this summer. They mention that last summer, some had to camp in parking lots due to maximum capacity in some areas.

