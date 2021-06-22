From Iceland — Ram Breaks Into Þingvellir: Wanted For Unpaid Damages

Photo by Vísir / Einar Á. Sæmundsen

Last week, Morgunblaðið reported on a violent visitor. A ram attempted to break into the guest lounge at Þingvellir, fleeing the scene after his failed attempt to enter the lounge.

When curiosity causes crime

Park rangers arrived at the site of a smashed window of the guest lounge at Þingvellir last week. They found the culprit to be a curious ram. However, the curiosity ended there. When they tried to urge the ram to move on, the ram was tempted to attack the rangers.

Delinquent ram on the run

The ram eventually fled the scene and avoided payment for his recklessness, which is estimated to be one million ISK. The ram has yet to confess to breaking into the break-in at Þingvellir. Fortunately, nothing was stolen in the audacious attempt.

