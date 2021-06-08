From Iceland — Want To Know When You Could Die? Scientists In Iceland Might Have An Answer

Photo by Art Bicnick

A new study conducted by deCODE Genetics has found that it can predict with “considerable accuracy” when people will die by analyzing the proteins in their blood, according to Vísir. The CEO of deCODE Genetics, Kári Stefánsson, explains that the results can be used for future drug development.

Proteins and a prediction of life

The study first began two years ago with a scientific article expected to be released in the next few weeks. The blood samples of 40,000 Icelanders were analyzed, with more than half of the samples deriving from twenty years ago. Consequently, more than seven thousand of those Icelanders have now died.

Kári elaborates, “We can find five percent of people between the ages of 60 and 80 who are almost 90 percent likely to die within the next five years. Then we can find another five percent who really have no chance of dying within the next five years.” However, Kári notes that “All these figures are based on averages, but this is nothing but a prophecy that is fairly accurate, but still with considerable error.”

A foreseeable future

The idea seems far-fetched at first, with notes of what feels like a blockbuster movie plot line but this study isn’t meant to be a crystal ball, detailing the happenings of your entire future. Instead, the results are intended to be used for drug development. Kári emphasizes that the likelihood of dying sooner is related to various traits.

So, I don’t know about you, but you can find me this weekend playing chess while simultaneously doing one-arm pushups.

