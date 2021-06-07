From Iceland — Yachts Of Russian Billionaires In Reykjavík Harbor

Photo by Brittnee Kiner

Two luxury yachts were in Reyjavík Harbor this weekend, owned by Russian billionaires Andrey Melnichenko and Eugene Shvidler, reports Vísir.

Not your standard sailboat

Sailing Yacht A sat proudly in front of Mt. Esja yesterday, characterized by its futuristic design and three towering masts. The superyacht is owned by Audrey Menichenko who’s been sailing around the island in the last few weeks with his family on a humble holiday. They were in Ísafjörður recently, where they enjoyed a meal at Tjöruhúsið. Bloomberg named Menichenko the eighth richest man in Russia and 102nd wealthiest in the world.

And the winner gets… a superyacht

Arriving along with Sailing Yacht A in Reyjavík Harbor came the colossal Le Grand Bleu. In 2019, it was named the 36th largest yacht of its kind in the world, achieving a staggering size of 113 meters long. It’s owned by Russian oil businessman Eugene Shvidler. The superyacht was supposedly acquired through winning a bet in 2006 with its previous owner, Roman Abramovich, who is best known for owning the British football team Chelsea.

The yachts arrived at just the right time for Fishermen’s Day in Iceland, joining several other ships in the harbor that docked for the holiday.

