From Iceland — Lava Flows Through Hiking Trail To The Viewing Hill

Photo by Vísir / Ragnar Axelsson

The famous viewing hill that has been used for countless photos featuring the volcano erupting volcano in Geldingadalur has now been cut off due to lava flowing through the hiking trail.

Lava makes its way onto the trail

This morning, responders were notified of lava beginning to creep over the hiking trail that previously led up to the viewing hill. The path to the lookout, hiking trail A, was closed earlier this week by police in Suðurnes due to the possibility of visitors being trapped on the hill if lava were to cross the path. The site manager of the area, Hjálmar Hallgrímsson, told Vísir that lava had made its way over the trail very quickly and that luckily there were very few people at the eruption site.

Access to the volcano continues

Despite losing access to the viewing hill, which was renowned for its glimpse into the volcano’s interior, access to the eruption will be maintained. Hikers will still be able to view the volcano, just from a distance. Hjálmar explains, “There is no possibility of crossing this hill to see the eruption better. This has become closed so it’s just a shorter route. But hiking trail A is still open, but for how long it is impossible to say. People can see the eruption from the next hill next to it.”

So, don’t fret! Instead, some should even be happy—maybe now you can convince your friend who doesn’t like hiking to finally make their way out to Iceland’s newest attraction.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.