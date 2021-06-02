From Iceland — Jack-Of-All-Trades, Rúrik Gíslason Wins “Let’s Dance” in Germany

Photo by Rúrik Gíslason / Instagram

Another Icelandic victory can be put in the history books.

The former national football player, Iceland’s darling, and jack-of-all-trades, Rúrik Gíslason, won the German dance competition show “Let’s Dance” on Friday night.

The show is based on the British show “Dancing with the Stars”. Famous individuals dance with professional dancers in various dancing styles and compete as couples against each other.

Rúrik – aka Þór – makes one drool

In true Icelandic manner, Rúrik won the show after freestyling as the Norse God Þór to David Bowie’s song “Let’s Dance”. Rúrik and his professional dance partner Renata Lusin were the most successful couple during the course of the show.

His participation has gained Rúrik high popularity in Germany with tons of new fans adoring Iceland’s handsome multi-talent. According to German media, he is melting hearts with his looks and dancing abilities.

He astonishes with his multi-talent

Earlier this year he released the song “Older” in collaboration with Doctor Victor, a Czech rock band. He was also a former player in the Icelandic national football team and has played multiple years in professional football in Germany and Denmark. At the end of 2020, he publicly announced his withdrawal from the world of football.

If this has not been enough, he is—surprise—a male model, owns a fashion label called “BOKK”, and a gin brand called “The Glacier Gin”. This man really has it all.

According to the German private channel RTL, Rúrik Gíslason wants to stay in Germany for some time and is apparently already looking for apartments. He is intrigued to do more TV appearances and states in an interview, “I’m excited for what is going to come. If my German improves, I can maybe start something new in the TV industry.”

We are sure that Iceland will miss their national hero dearly, but we are intrigued by his future projects.

Here you can watch his final performance…

