From Iceland — Whale Watching Has Resumed In Húsavík

Good news for whale watching fans!

Whale watching tours have now resumed in Húsavík, after a dead calm due to the pandemic. The owners of whale watching companies are relieved and excited – meanwhile, the local whales have not published their statement yet.

Tourists returning to Húsavík

With more tourists entering the country and returning to the town of Eurovision – our “heimabærinn” Húsavík – whale watching is up on the daily schedule again. According to Vísir, whales are always hanging around Skjálfandaflói, the bay of Húsavík, as the area is considered one of the best in Europe for whale watching.

The whale watching company “Gentle Giants” is one of the local whale watching companies, owning five boats to go out to sea. Stefán Guðmundsson, the owner, says that now they are stacking up bookings for the summer.

The number of whale watching tours have increased

In the last few years, the number of whale watching tours has increased. “Yes, it has been growing every year and not without a reason, because Skjálfandaflói and Húsavík have been called the best whale watching areas in Europe – if not in the world,” Stefán states.

He emphasizes, “We are doing well. Everyone has become hungry for work. We are ready to welcome everyone who wants to come and of course, we welcome everyone especially to Húsavík.”

