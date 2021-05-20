From Iceland — VIDEO: Family Of Killer Whales Make A Game Of Hunting A Seal


VIDEO: Family Of Killer Whales Make A Game Of Hunting A Seal

Published May 20, 2021

Brittnee Kiner
Words by
Photo by
Screenshot/Hörður Jónsson

West of Hvammsvík in Hvalfjörður a few days ago, a family of orcas was captured on video in their hunt and eventual killing of a seal just beyond the family’s home.

A lesson for the little ones

This was a special event to witness, especially as it seemed that the mother may have been teaching the calves how to hunt. The hunt was not a high-speed chase, making the assumption that the kill was only for a lesson, all the more likely. The video, kindly shared by Hörður Jónsson, captures the two-minute event of the orcas circling the seal.

The seal who had a name

Both animals had been recognized by locals, as the family of orcas was seen at the beginning of May in the Westfjords, according to Vísir. Additionally, the seal, Selli, had been given the name by Hörður’s family. Selli had previously made a home in a cove near the family’s home, who captured the hunting event right outside their living room window. However, a new seal quickly found its way onto the beach that Selli had previously called home.

Hörður admitted that it was “an absolutely amazing scene,” albeit a “cruel manifestation” of the cycle of life.

You can watch the video here, or in the banner above.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Dog Who Bit Woman At A Nightclub Won’t Be Put Down

Dog Who Bit Woman At A Nightclub Won’t Be Put Down

by

News
MP Harshly Criticises Palestinian Refugee Evictions

MP Harshly Criticises Palestinian Refugee Evictions

by

News
Multiple Parliamentary Parties Condemn Attacks On Gaza

Multiple Parliamentary Parties Condemn Attacks On Gaza

by

News
New Drama With Play

New Drama With Play

by

News
Protests At Harpa For LGBT Rights In Russia

Protests At Harpa For LGBT Rights In Russia

by

News
Now Charging 1000 ISK To Park At The Eruption Sites

Now Charging 1000 ISK To Park At The Eruption Sites

by

Show Me More!