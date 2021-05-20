From Iceland — Dog Who Bit Woman At A Nightclub Won't Be Put Down

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Reykjavík Health Inspectorate are requesting that a dog who bit a woman at Röntgen nightclub last year should not be put down, Vísir reports. The decision was made following a temperament assessment of the dog.

Who let the dogs out?

The assessment report stated, among other things, that the dog had stayed at the club for three hours when the incident took place.

Negative environmental conditions, including noise, would have affected the dog’s well-being and he would not have felt safe.

When the dog was stepped on, he had reacted by biting, with the result that the woman received two stitches on her face.

A club is no place for a dog

The veterinarian who performed the temperament assessment said in his report that bites were always serious, but it also stated that the dog’s owner had been guilty of serious and reprehensible behaviour by bringing a dog to a nightclub.

The owner, on the other hand, had promised compensation and improvement and there was no need to request that the dog be killed, provided that the owner was better aware of the dog’s situation and well-being. This way, it should be easy to prevent another bite.

The Health Inspectorate has informed the owner of the dog and the woman who was attacked of its decision.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.