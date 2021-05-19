From Iceland — RVK Newscast #104: The “Lava-Wall” At Fagradalsfjall

Photo by Art Bicnick

Valur Grettisson, the editor-in-chief of the Reykjavík Grapevine, and his trusty cameraman, Art Bicnick, visited the volcano yesterday to check out the new wall that engineers hope will slow down the lava stream, which will soon flow over the main road just a few kilometres to the south of the eruption. They also discovered that the path to the volcano is now much better—a game-changer for visitors! This and more in today’s Reykjavík Newscast.

