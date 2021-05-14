From Iceland — Poll: Conservatives Dip; Progressives And Pirates See Gains

Photo by Art Bicnick

A new poll from MMR shows some interesting shifts in support, as the Independence Party loses a few points while the Progressive Party and the Pirate Party gain some. Meanwhile, the People’s Party is all but disappearing, surpassed even by a party that does not yet have any seats in Parliament.

The Independence Party remains the party with the greatest support, with 25.6% of respondents saying they would vote for them if elections were held today, compared with 28.7% during last month’s poll. Where other ruling coalition parties are concerned, the Left-Greens are at 13.1%, up from 12.9%, while the Progressives are at 12.6%, up from 10.5%.

Amongst opposition parties, the Pirates have now taken the lead, having gone from 9.6% to 11.3% between polls. Meanwhile, the Social Democrats went from 11.3% to 10.9%; the Reform Party went from 8.8% to 10.6%; and the Centre Party went from 5.8% to 5.7%.

During the same period of time, the People’s Party went from 4.8% to 3.3%, which is below the threshold for winning any seat in Parliament. They are surpassed by all other parties, including the Socialist Party—a party which does not have a seat in Parliament but are expected to run this autumn—who went from 6.0% to 5.7% between polls.

Support for any other parties was at a combined 1.2%.

Parliamentary elections are slated to be held this autumn. For more on who these parties are and what they stand for, read our handy political party guide.

