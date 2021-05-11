Demonstration In Solidarity With Palestine To Be Held At Parliamentary Building Today

Photo by Silje Bergum Kinsten/norden.org

As Palestinians are being forcibly evicted from Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, and much of the world has been gripped by emerged video footage of Israeli troops firing on worshippers in the Al Aqsa mosque, the situation is now escalating as the world watches.

Israel has launched air strikes on Gaza which have killed 26 people at the time of this writing, including nine children, injuring hundreds more, while rockets launched from Gaza have killed two in Israel.

In response, Icelanders are hoping to make their voices heard, at least to their elected representatives, at a solidarity demonstration to be held in front of Parliament at 17:30 today.

Specifically, the aim is to protest “the military occupation of Palestine, and to demand sanctions on Israel until the occupation of Palestine is over.” The demonstration is being organised by The Association Iceland-Palestine, and it is expected that Icelanders of Palestinian descent will be in attendance.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.