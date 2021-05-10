From Iceland — COVID Roundup: New Domestic Relaxations Effective Today, Your Daily Numbers

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

The Icelandic government’s planned relaxation of domestic pandemic restrictions goes into effect today. These relaxations are the following:

1. Gathering restrictions have been raised from 20 people to 50. Children born in 2015 or later are exempted.

2. Children born in 2005 or later are exempted from mask use.

3. Pools, skiing areas, camping areas and museums may now admit up to 75% of their maximum capacity. Children born in 2015 or later are exempted.

4. Gyms may admit up to 75% of their maximum capacity, but no more than 50 people in each enclosed space.

5. Up to 75 people may participate in a sporting event.

6. Up to 75 people may perform on stage or in a performance area.

7. Up to 150 people may be in the audience of sporting, theatre or religious events.

8. Shops may admit up to 200 people.

9. Restaurants may be open until 22:00, and all guests must vacate by 23:00.

All other domestic restrictions are unchanged. And now, the daily numbers:

Six new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. One of these people was in quarantine at diagnosis.

On Saturday, there were three new domestic cases, with one outside quarantine, and on Friday, there were four domestic cases, with one outside quarantine.

Two people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 269 people are currently in quarantine, with another 100 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 21.5, down from 28.4 last week, while incidence at border screening is now at 3.0, down from 3.3 last week.

53,658 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of May 7th. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 84,919 vaccinations are underway. 138,577 people have received at least the first dose, while 184,304 have received both shots.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

