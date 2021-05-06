From Iceland — Missing Cat Found After 8 Years

Missing Cat Found After 8 Years

Published May 6, 2021

Alina Maurer
Villikettir Vesturland/Facebook

Finally some heart-warming news, in a time when everything else relates to our current “favourite” topic—the pandemic.

On Sunday, Villikettir Vesturland (Stray Cats of West Iceland) reported a lost cat recently being found in somebody’s yard in Akranes. The cat-spotter called the organisation and volunteers came to scan the wandering tiger. Luckily, all cats have to carry a chip in Iceland, which helped in finding the owner of this little lost soul.

The furry creature, named Smigly, now 12 years old, originally lived with his owner in Reykjavík eight years ago. He must have caught a ride to Akranes, as the hike would nearly be 50 km long. Skessuhorn reports that Smigly’s owner could hardly believe his ears when he received the call from the organisation and a great party was thrown when both were reunited.

We’re not crying… You’re crying!

