From Iceland — Daddi Disco DJ's At Laugardalshöllin Whilst People Receive Vaccinations

In what may come as a surprise, a DJ named Daddi Disco was playing music for everyone receiving vaccinations at Laugardalshöllin in an attempt to lift people’s spirits.

According to Frettablaðið, the music played was mostly 80s music which is what Daddi grew up with himself.

Daddi is going to be on duty today from 9 to 4 and says it is one of the longest DJ gigs he has undertaken.

Hit the music!

Daddi himself will be vaccinated at twelve o’clock today and says the idea of ​​scratching record discs in Laugardalshöll came up when he was announced for vaccination.

“The idea came up and we were just going to be out here, so when the staff here heard that music should be played, they really wanted to get it in. Then we just came and looked at the situation and saw in our hand that it would be the most fun to do it just here,” says Daddi.

Need vaccinating against disco-fever…

Up to 14,000 people will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine today, which will technically make it the largest concert that has been held since the pandemic started.

“It’s a bit of a weird atmosphere at night, people are so nervous and all that. But music can always change everything, so it’s nice to only be able to lift people up,” says Daddi and adds that he was very excited to be able to play again in Laugardalshöll.

