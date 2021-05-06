From Iceland — Government Working Group Preparing For Lots Of Tourists Visiting The Eruption

A government working group believes that the volcano will be the new hot tourist destination in Iceland and therefore proposes that there should be a small parking fee at the new car park near the eruption.

It is estimated that 75,000 people have visited the area since the eruption began almost seven weeks ago, without significant accidents.

“It costs a lot to set up these car parks, permanent car parks. This is now temporary inside the areas, proposed by landowners. And it may be charged a modest parking fee for operating it,” says Fannar Jónasson, mayor of Grindavík

He goes on to say: “Landowners are also considering setting up service facilities there, toilets, an information center and facilities for those who work in the area. This is one of the things that is in full swing.”

Laying down the infrastructure

Fannar also said they are putting infrastructure in place to help ensure the safety of visitors.

“Wiring and cables will also be laid in these footpaths. So we can set up security cameras there depending on the circumstances and gas meters. All in an attempt to ensure the safety of pedestrians in and out of the area, “says the mayor.

There are also plans to move the main car park a little bit closer to the path that leads to the volcano.

Hjálmar Hallgrímsson, site manager of the police, has spoke on Stöð 2 saying how pleased he is with the operations at the eruption, saying, “We naturally have great rescue teams, people around them. The police have been there. People have followed the instructions and this has gone very well.”

