From Iceland — Alma D. Möller Vaccinated: Receives Round Of Applause

Alma D. Möller, Director of Health, was vaccinated against COVID-19 today with the Pfizer vaccine, Fréttablaðið reports.

More than a year has passed since COVID-19 began to make its mark in Iceland, and Alma has been at the forefront of informing the nation about COVID-19.

Similarly to last week with Þórólfur Guðnason, Alma received a large round of applause at Laugardalshöllin when she sat down to receive the dose.

2 down, 1 to go

Víðir Reynisson, chief police officer at the National Commissioner of Police, has not received a vaccine yet but was diagnosed with the virus last year so will get vaccinated later this summer.

Alma arrived at Laugardalshöllin just before half past ten this morning and brought the nurses pastries to celebrate the day.

Record breaking week

It is likely that a record number of vaccinations will be set this week. If everything goes as planned, 40,000 people will be vaccinated this week.

14,000 people will get the Pfizer vaccine, 6,500 people will get the Janssen vaccine, 15,000 will get the AstraZeneca vaccine and 4,000 will get the Moderna vaccine.

Those who have been offered vaccinations include pre-school, primary and secondary school staff, health professionals, individuals with underlying chronic illnesses and individuals in socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and others.

