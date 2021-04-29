From Iceland — Earthquake Strikes East Of Reykjavík

Photo by Gretar Ívarsson/Wikimedia Commons

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 struck 11:37 Icelandic time 2.7km from Eiturhól, near Nesjavellir. The quake was reportedly 6.2km beneath the surface. The quake was felt throughout the greater Reykjavík area, as far north as Akranes, and as far south as Hveragerði.

Einar Bessi Gestsson of the Icelandic Met Office told RÚV that there has been considerable seismic activity in the Hengilssvæði region in recent days.

What exactly the cause of these quakes may be is currently unknown. While there is geothermal energy being tapped in the area, Einar Bessi said that the quakes are not related to this, as the Met Office is in constant contact with the geothermal plants.

There is also no sign that the quakes are related to any impending volcanic activity, and are also not related to the current volcanic activity in Reykjanes.

