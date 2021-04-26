COVID Roundup: 36 Domestic Cases Over Past Three Days, 7 Outside Quarantine

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

36 new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday according to the latest data from covid.is. All but seven of these people were in quarantine at diagnosis.

On Friday, there were 17 domestic cases, with one outside quarantine; on Saturday, all 13 domestic cases recorded came from those in quarantine; but yesterday, six new domestic cases were found, all from people outside of quarantine.

Five people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 351 people are currently in quarantine, with another 169 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 39.8, up from 31.1 last week, while incidence at border screening is now at 4.9, down from 5.5 last week.

32,609 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of April 22nd. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 48,112 vaccinations are underway. 80,721 people have received at least the first dose, while 113,330 have received both shots.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

