From Iceland — The Two Northernmost Craters Have Stopped Erupting

A month has passed since the volcano in Geldingadalur first erupted, and the two northernmost craters have stopped erupting.

Birgir Óskarsson, a geologist at the Icelandic Institute of Natural History, confirms this in a conversation with Vísir.

This news is also reported on the Facebook page of the Volcano and Nature Conservation Group of the South and discusses the northernmost crater.

Activity has decreased recently

Last week, volcanologist Þorvaldur Þórðarson said that the northernmost crater showed signs that activity had decreased significantly.

He predicted that this was part of the magma’s adaptation to the landscape and that we would see a shift to the south because the northernmost crater was highest in the landscape.

Webcams show that not as much as a hint of steam comes out of the crater. Also, no light was seen in the night darkness. The Facebook group says that the lava pond has disappeared from the crater bowl.

The northernmost crater in question opened on the second day of Easter. According to the group, he was very lively and rose quite fast in the first days. “In the end, it had become considerably higher in the landscape than other eruptions.”

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.