From Iceland — Former Independence Party Councilman In Support Of Reducing Speed Limits In Capital Area

Former Independence Party Councilman In Support Of Reducing Speed Limits In Capital Area

Published April 20, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Wikimedia Commons

Gísli Marteinn Baldursson, former Reykjavík City Councilman for the Independence Party, has recently come out in favour of reducing the speed limit on certain roads in the capital area.

This goes against what the Independence Party currently wants, as they have been opposing the speed limit changes.

Gísli has pointed out in a Twitter thread that previous reductions of speed limits in fact decreased traffic in the areas.

In the tweets, Gísli states that when the speed limit was changed on Hofsvallagata, traffic was counted before and after the changes were made.

They found that traffic was reduced when the speed limits were reduced.

Gísli even took a jab at Bjarni Benediktsson, chairman of the Independence Party, by tweeting at him asking why the party is against reducing the speed limits when it has been so successful in this area.

Gísli closes out the thread stating: “It remains that the Independence Party wants faster driving with more pollution on streets and uses deception to support that bad cause. We do not want speeding through our neighbourhoods and we do not want pollution. And not fake news.”

