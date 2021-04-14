From Iceland — RVK Newscast #95: The Volcano Area Has Changed Dramatically!


RVK Newscast #95: The Volcano Area Has Changed Dramatically!

Published April 14, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

We visited the volcano in Geldingadalir the same day that four new vents sprouted up in the area and it’s safe to say that the area has changed drastically. The lava is now around 10 million cubic metres in total with 5 cubic metres flowing out of those vents every second.

Forming new vents – see here

If you are looking for a compiled information set from Iceland, please consider subscribing to our newsletter – https://grapevine.is/newsletter-sign-up/

Newscast sponsored by Einstök Beer
Location: Geldingadalir

If you are looking for a compiled information set from Iceland, please consider subscribing to our newsletter

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Chief Of Police Finds People’s Views On Border Control To Be Wild

Chief Of Police Finds People’s Views On Border Control To Be Wild

by

News
COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case, In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case, In Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

News
Decrease To Maximum Speeds On More Streets In Reykjavík

Decrease To Maximum Speeds On More Streets In Reykjavík

by

News
Gas From Eruptions Reaching Reykjavík Area Today

Gas From Eruptions Reaching Reykjavík Area Today

by

News
New Regulations Announced, Swimming Pools And Gyms Open Again

New Regulations Announced, Swimming Pools And Gyms Open Again

by

News
New Names Confirmed By The Icelandic Naming Committee

New Names Confirmed By The Icelandic Naming Committee

by

Show Me More!