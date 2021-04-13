From Iceland — 80% Of Icelanders Want Stricter Border Measures

80% Of Icelanders Want Stricter Border Measures

Published April 13, 2021

OhanaUnited / Wikimedia Commons

About 80% of Icelandic people want tougher border measures than the current ones in place, RÚV reports.

Only one percent prefer to tighten domestic disease control over border operations.

These are the results of a survey conducted by the Social Sciences Institute of the University of Iceland.

If in doubt, keep em’ out

One of the questions posed in the survey reads as follows:  If it were only possible to tighten epidemiological measures in either place, that is, domestically or at the Icelandic border, in which place would you prefer to tighten measures?

80 percent would rather have much tighter border operations and one percent would want domestic changes instead.

In October, 50-60 percent said they would prefer tougher measures at home than at the border, but since then support for tougher measures at the border has increased greatly and the attitude of the people has never been as decisive as now.

Put your trust in Þórólfur

97 percent of people say they trust an epidemiologist to make decisions about the response, and the trust is comparable to the Office of the Medical Director of Health and the National Commissioner of Police’s Civil Protection Department.

A total of 92 percent are satisfied with civil protection measures to stop the spread of the virus.

