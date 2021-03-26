From Iceland — Volcano Site Closed By Weather And Gas

Photo by Art Bicnick

Police closed the volcanic eruption site in Geldingadalur last night, after weather conditions deteriorated and levels of airborne sulpher dioxide rose in the area.

There is little visibility at the site today according to mbl.is, with high winds, snowfall and sub-zero conditions making hiking difficult.

Although conditions at the eruption site may ease later today, vedur.is have issued a weather warning for the region which starts tomorrow afternoon.

The entirety of South Iceland can expect strong gale-force winds from 20 to 28 metres per second from Saturday afternoon until around midnight. Other regions can expect gales from 13 to 25 metres per second through Friday and through Sunday morning, with blowing snow playing a major role in the northeast. Travel in this area over the weekend is not advised.

