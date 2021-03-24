From Iceland — Eruption Can Be Seen Well From Hafnarfjörður

Photo by Sigfús Steindórsson

The eruption in Geldingadalur could be seen rather well from the greater capital area last night, especially in Hafnarfjörður.

Vísir reported that there are no signs that the eruption has increased but weather conditions have been significantly better over the past two days.

It is also possible that the two smaller craters at the eruption have merged into one.

Clear skies make for a clear view

In an interview with Vísir, Sigþrúður Ármannsdóttir, nature conservation specialist at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, says that “It has been very cloudy, bad visibility and bad weather so we have not seen this until now.”

She also goes on to say that this is the first time that they, at the Meteorological Office, can see the eruption from Bústaðavegur.

It is believed that the two craters have merged together meaning more there is a increased lava flow that has created the large light source that was visible in the dark.

Seen all over the greater capital area

As stated earlier, this is the first time since the initial eruption that it has been visible to residents in the areas surrounding Reykjavík.

Doctor Indriði Einar Reynisson, working at Landspítali, could even see it from a balcony at the hospital.

The eruption site was evacuated yesterday due to gas pollution in the air. Going by figures on Loftgæði.is, residents of the capital should not be worried about air quality due to the eruption tonight.

It will be assessed today as to whether the area is safe for citizens to visit again today but there has already been a large queue on the roads nearby.

