From Iceland — RVK Newscast #86: We Visited The Volcano In Iceland & It Blew Our Mind

Published March 20, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

We visited the new volcano in Fagradalsfjall, called Geldingardalsgos. It’s safe to say that nature put out the most impressive display we have seen in Iceland for years. But don’t take our word for it, see it for yourself.

Newscast supported by https://einstokbeer.com
Location: Geldingardalsgos – https://goo.gl/maps/6jdwaBE4eb95FaxZA

