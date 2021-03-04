From Iceland — RVK Newscast #80: Interview with Earthquake Hazard Coordinator & Civil Guard


Published March 4, 2021

Things got serious yesterday. The Met Office picked up a harmonic tremor pulse midday Wednesday that indicated strongly that there will be a fissure volcano in Reykjanes soon (Þráinsskjaldarhrauni to be precise, if you want to twist your tongue). Therefore, we sat down with Rögnvaldur Ólafsson, spokesperson for the Civil Guard as well as Kristín Jónsdóttir, the earthquake hazards coordinator about the newest developments.

For more information visit: Almannavarnir or RUV

Location: Öskjuhlíð and Perlan

