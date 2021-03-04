From Iceland — COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases Yesterday

COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases Yesterday

Published March 4, 2021

iira116 - Pixabay

No new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is.

Seven people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 13 people are currently in quarantine, with another 11 in isolation, where it was yesterday. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 0.5, where it was yesterday, while incidence at border screening is now at 2.5, as was also the case yesterday.

12,707 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 13,782 vaccinations underway.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here (available only in Icelandic for now).

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

