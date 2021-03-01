From Iceland — RVK Newscast #78: More Than 10,000 Earthquakes Over The Last Days


RVK Newscast #78: More Than 10,000 Earthquakes Over The Last Days

Published March 1, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Iceland—or its capital area to be more precise—is currently being hit by large earthquakes several times a day. Scientists fear a volcanic eruption at Reykjanes, but there seems to be no sign of one just yet. Also, scientists are seriously worried that an earthquake of 6.5 in magnitude could take place, which might well inflict damage on nearby neighbourhoods. And animals are not too happy about the shakes; Pollý, for example, is quite stressed.

Check out the lava flow predictions: https://www.facebook.com/Natturuva/posts/2849079898639432

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
One Third Of Earthquakes In The Last 30 Years Have Occurred In The Last 12 Months

One Third Of Earthquakes In The Last 30 Years Have Occurred In The Last 12 Months

by

News
90% Of Music Sales In Iceland Through Spotify

90% Of Music Sales In Iceland Through Spotify

by

News
Icelandic Central Bank Warns Against “Bitcoin Pyramid Scheme”

Icelandic Central Bank Warns Against “Bitcoin Pyramid Scheme”

by

News
Gallup: Centre Dips, Socialists Rise In Support

Gallup: Centre Dips, Socialists Rise In Support

by

News
COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases, Previous Recorded Case Was False Positive

COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases, Previous Recorded Case Was False Positive

by

News
Earthquake Roundup: New Data Raises Concerns Of Eruption, Swarms Continue

Earthquake Roundup: New Data Raises Concerns Of Eruption, Swarms Continue

by

Show Me More!