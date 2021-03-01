From Iceland — RVK Newscast #78: More Than 10,000 Earthquakes Over The Last Days

Photo by Art Bicnick

Iceland—or its capital area to be more precise—is currently being hit by large earthquakes several times a day. Scientists fear a volcanic eruption at Reykjanes, but there seems to be no sign of one just yet. Also, scientists are seriously worried that an earthquake of 6.5 in magnitude could take place, which might well inflict damage on nearby neighbourhoods. And animals are not too happy about the shakes; Pollý, for example, is quite stressed.

Check out the lava flow predictions: https://www.facebook.com/Natturuva/posts/2849079898639432

