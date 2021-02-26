From Iceland — Pirates And The Right Bond Over A Little Herb

Pirates And The Right Bond Over A Little Herb

Published February 26, 2021

John Pearson
Words by
Photo by
Drew Taylor via Unsplash

The Icelandic Pirate Party has a new best friend in Ásmundur Friðriksson, MP for the Independence Party.

According to Vísir, an unlikely alliance between the libertarian Pirates and this stalwart of the right has formed over a shared interest in cannabis—despite a long-standing enmity.

Ásmundur has proposed legal cultivation of the plant in Iceland for the production of medicinal cannabis, which has long been a policy of the Pirate Party. He wants to see further discussion within government and the health system in order to shape new policy towards cannabis use.

MP for the Pirate Party Björn Leví Gunnarsson is surprised, but happy to include Ásmundur in their ranks.

“The Pirates last submitted a proposal for the use and cultivation of medicinal hemp in 2018, but then Ásmundur did not want to be involved. This is therefore a welcome u-turn from him,” Björn said. “The news that Ásmundur is a Pirate at his core comes as a pleasant surprise to us.”

And if you don’t know your left from your right as far as Icelandic political parties go, allow The Grapevine to guide you.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
And The Hits Keep Coming And They Don’t Stop Coming: More Earthquakes Today

And The Hits Keep Coming And They Don’t Stop Coming: More Earthquakes Today

by

News
COVID-19 Travel Certificates: Grace Period Over

COVID-19 Travel Certificates: Grace Period Over

by

News
Icelandic Houses & Buildings: Safe Places To Be During An Earthquake

Icelandic Houses & Buildings: Safe Places To Be During An Earthquake

by

News
COVID Roundup: Fifth Consecutive Day Without A Domestic Case

COVID Roundup: Fifth Consecutive Day Without A Domestic Case

by

News
Sóley Steadfast: Icelandic Artist Unmoved By Earthquake During Livestream

Sóley Steadfast: Icelandic Artist Unmoved By Earthquake During Livestream

by

News
This Weekend In Weather; Warm, Windy and Maybe A Little Bit Wet

This Weekend In Weather; Warm, Windy and Maybe A Little Bit Wet

by

Show Me More!