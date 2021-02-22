From Iceland — COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case Over The Weekend

COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case Over The Weekend

Published February 22, 2021

Vísir/Vilhelm

From Friday to Monday, there was only one domestic case of the coronavirus detected, according to the latest data from covid.is. This person was in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. There were no domestic cases on Friday, one on Saturday, and none yesterday.

Nine people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 26 people are currently in quarantine, with another 25 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 1.6, down slightly from 2.2 last week, while incidence at border screening is now at 4.9, up slightly from 4.6 last week.

10,530 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 6,702 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

