From Iceland — Poll: Voting Support Shifting Amongst Leftist And Centrist Parties

The latest poll from Market and Media Research shows some shifts in support amongst left and centre parties when it comes to who Icelandic voters say they would vote for if parliamentary elections were held today.

The poll was conducted from February 12th through 18th, and received responses from 919 individuals aged 18 or older.

According to the results, the Independence Party remains the strongest party in the country, but went from 24.4% last month to 22.2% in this poll. The other two parties in the ruling coalition—the Left-Greens, who lead the coalition, and the Progressives—went from 10.9% to 13.5% and 9.1% to 11.4%, respectively.

At the same time, the Social Democrats went from 15.6% to 13.1%, while the Reform Party went from 8.8% to 10.6%. This combined with the upwards bumps for the Left-Greens and the Progressives indicate that voters from the centre-left to the centre-right are shifting their support between parties, and making these four parties difficult to get an accurate long-term read on.

Meanwhile, the Pirate Party went from 12.3% to 11.4%; the Centre Party went from 8.6% to 8%; and the People’s Party went from 4.9% to 3.6%. The Socialist Party, which is the only party in this poll without a seat in Parliament but will likely pursue a run this autumn, went from 4.4% to 4.1% between polls. The combined support of any other parties registered at 2%.

While the combined support for the ruling coalition parties is 47.1%, support for the coalition as whole is at 54.5%, up from 50.9% in last month’s poll.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, parliamentary elections are slated to be held this autumn.

