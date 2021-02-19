From Iceland — Hatari Drops New Neyslutrans Remix Album

Hatari Drops New Neyslutrans Remix Album

Published February 19, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Anna Maggý.

The notoriously non-controversial Eurovision-favourites sextronic trio Hatari have just released new album full of remixes from their debut effort, ‘Neyslutrans’, which came out in early 2020.

As I—Owen, new intern to the Grapevine—know absolutely nothing about the band themselves, I was given the task to tell you all about it.

As a first time listener, I can tell you in certainty that this new collection of rampaging, thumping, sex-driven belters absolutely slaps. In the best way possible.

The album features a wide variety of hardcore remixes of songs off their original album, all of which are nicely reimagined by a variety of well-respected industrial artists.

If you are preparing for a dark night in a (socially distant) sweaty rave, wearing nothing but a mixture of tight leather and spandex, we at the Grapevine cannot recommend this for your pre-drinks enough.

If you want to know more about the band, look no further than here for a cracking read about the rockstars.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

