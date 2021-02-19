From Iceland — Design Of The First Reykjavík Bus Rapid Transit System Proposed By Artelia Group

Photo by Borgarlína

The international engineering firm, Artelia Group, have submitted proposals for a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, RÚV reports.

This is in collaboration with other engineering firms such as MOE and Hnit and the architectural firms Gottlieb Paludan and Yrki arkitekta.

A rapid development.

The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration (IRCA) announced yesterday that the first line would be 14.5km long and they want to start construction on it next year. They propose that it will be available for use in 2024.

A statement from IRCA’s website says “The design team is strong and has extensive and varied experience in designing infrastructure for environmentally friendly high-quality public transport.”

Artelia Group operates in 40 countries with 6,100 employees and has designed over 175 km of BRT systems and 255 km of light rail systems around the world.

A big step in sustainable infrastructure.

The Danish engineering group, MOE, specialises in creating sustainable infrastructure projects and has provided Copenhagen with a similar system.

Gottlieb Paludan Architects design solutions to infrastructure that includes light railway systems, BRT systems and traffic centres around the world.

The Icelandic architectural firm Yrki arkitektar and the engineering firm Hnit are key members of the team who have the necessary local knowledge.

The proposed city line is part of the capital area’s transport agreement.

Back in 2019, the state and six municipalities in the capital area, Garðabær, Hafnarfjörður, Kópavogur, Mosfellsbær, Reykjavík and Seltjarnarnes, signed an agreement on the extensive development of transport infrastructure and public transport in the capital area for the next fifteen years.

