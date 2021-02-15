From Iceland — RVK Newscast #74: COVID-Free For 3 Days & A Callous Murder In Reykjavík

Photo by Art Bicnick

Yesterday was the third day in a row that Iceland was COVID-19 free. In the past weeks, Iceland has only had from zero to 4 cases every day, so we are doing pretty well. Currently, only 26 people are in isolation and almost 6,000 people have been vaccinated. In other news, a callous and shocking murder was committed in Reykjavík, where a man was shot dead in front of his home. This and more in our newscast.

