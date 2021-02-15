From Iceland — RVK Newscast #74: COVID-Free For 3 Days & A Callous Murder In Reykjavík


RVK Newscast #74: COVID-Free For 3 Days & A Callous Murder In Reykjavík

Published February 15, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Yesterday was the third day in a row that Iceland was COVID-19 free. In the past weeks, Iceland has only had from zero to 4 cases every day, so we are doing pretty well. Currently, only 26 people are in isolation and almost 6,000 people have been vaccinated. In other news, a callous and shocking murder was committed in Reykjavík, where a man was shot dead in front of his home. This and more in our newscast.

A cool way to support us is to visit our online store and perhaps buy something 🙂

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Stricter Measures Proposed At The Border And More Vaccines On The Way.

Stricter Measures Proposed At The Border And More Vaccines On The Way.

by

News
Students At Landakotsskóli Tell All: It’s Time To Hear What The Children Have To Say

Students At Landakotsskóli Tell All: It’s Time To Hear What The Children Have To Say

by

News
Albanian Shot in Reykjavík, Man Arrested

Albanian Shot in Reykjavík, Man Arrested

by

News
COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases Last Weekend

COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases Last Weekend

by

News
What Are Icelanders Talking About? The Continuing Saga Continues

What Are Icelanders Talking About? The Continuing Saga Continues

by

News
In Wake Of Shooting, Icelanders Reflect On Discourse

In Wake Of Shooting, Icelanders Reflect On Discourse

by

Show Me More!