From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Four New Domestic Cases Yesterday, All In Quarantine

Four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. All were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

11 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 19 people are currently in quarantine, with another 26 in isolation, up slightly from from yesterday. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 2.5, up from 1.4 yesterday, while incidence at border screening is at 5.7, up slightly from 5.5 yesterday.

5,538 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 8,548 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

