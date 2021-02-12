From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Four New Domestic Cases Yesterday, All In Quarantine

COVID Roundup: Four New Domestic Cases Yesterday, All In Quarantine

Published February 12, 2021

Vísir/Vilhelm

Four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. All were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

11 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 19 people are currently in quarantine, with another 26 in isolation, up slightly from from yesterday. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 2.5, up from 1.4 yesterday, while incidence at border screening is at 5.7, up slightly from 5.5 yesterday.

5,538 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 8,548 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

