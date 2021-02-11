From Iceland — Brits Predicted To Spend More In Iceland Than Anywhere Else In The World

Photo by Pixabay

Iceland is set to make more money from holidaying Brits than anywhere else in the world, according to new figures.

The report comes from Practio, a group of travel experts who have analysed the British Office for National Statistics data for the past 10 years.

Goodbye Benidorm, hello Reykjavík.

Over the past 10 years, the most popular country for British people to go holidaying has been Spain. It is also where British people have spent the most money.

The data predicts that by 2030, around 24 million Brits will visit Spain spending upwards of £19 billion.

However, by 2039 it is predicted that holiday makers will turn to Iceland as their new destination.

Good news for Iceland.

By 2039, research suggests that £39 billion will leave the UK and come to Iceland, more than anywhere else in the world.

On average, a whopping £6,390.76 is predicted to be spent on each visit.

Iceland will stay at the top spot for 11 years until 2050, with the amount spent set to rise year-on-year by an average of 27.28%.

“It’s been great to see some of the emerging trends and how travel is changing”

Dr Jonas Nilsen, managing director and co-founder of Practio, commentated on the research.

“We wanted to pull this exhaustive research together to understand UK travel trends over the past ten years, but also to give us an idea of what this means for travel in the future.

“Travel was mostly out of the question in 2020 and many of us are hoping for its return in 2021. By predicting future trends, we can better equip travellers and businesses that thrive off tourism by helping them to prepare for what’s to come and how they can make the most of Brits’ travel habits.”

Jonas went on to say that “It’s also been great to see some of the emerging trends and how travel is changing, we’re seeing the go-to destinations start to change with more money being spent in countries further afield, which should be a good sign for the future of the travel industry beyond the pandemic.”

