From Iceland — World Record For Most Weight Lifted Standing In A Day Broken

World Record For Most Weight Lifted Standing In A Day Broken

Published February 8, 2021

Visir / Screenshot

Einar Hansberg Árnason lifted a total of 528 tonnes this weekend, making it a new world record, Visir reports.

Einar lifted sixty-45 kg poles a total of 9,287 times. He spoke more about his accomplishment in Bíta á Bylgjan.

“This is not recorded anywhere at the moment, but we need to return a tonne of data and recordings and such to get this recorded. It takes twelve weeks or so,” said Einar.

Breaking new ground.

According to Einar, the old confirmed record was about 501 tonnes but that was apparently broken by an Englishman last autumn who lifted 520 tonnes.

Einar started lifting at noon on Saturday and lifted for the rest of the day.

Doing it all for the children.

The achievement was dedicated to the fight for welfare for children, something he has done before when he rowed 500km a few years ago.

Despite pushing his body to the limit, Einar says he felt good on this morning.

“I feel incredibly good but I’m quite stiff and stuff. I went home and lay down a bit.”

