From Iceland — One Third Of Passengers Picked Up At Keflavík Airport

Photo by OhanaUnited/Wikimedia Commons

According to Víðir Reynisson and Jón Pétur Jónsson, chief police officers at the office of the National Commissioner of Police, one third of passengers arriving at Keflavík airport are picked up, Vísir reports.

This goes against the rules set in plac,e which state that passengers arriving at the airport should either use the bus, get a taxi or rent a car.

This statistic was brought up at the civil defence information meeting this morning.

Jón Pétur, who is the head of the border department at the National Commissioner of Police, stated that the double screening at the border has been a great success in combating the spread of the virus.

Slow days at the airport.

The number of passengers arriving at the airport has decreased by a large amount due to the pandemic across the world.

Since the beginning of the year, about one and half percent of passengers arriving have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The FlyBus, the only bus that takes passengers arriving into Iceland, is currently not running until March.

Breaking the law, breaking the law.

Recently, have people have been picking up passengers from the airport, which is a breach of the law that is in place.

As of now, passengers should isolate for five days and wait until the results of their second COVID test before mixing with anyone.

Cars are allowed to be left at the airport for passengers to use, but people are not allowed to be in the same car with passengers arriving into Iceland.

At the end of the meeting, Víðir said that “these were striking figures, as almost every third person who came to the country over the weekend was picked up and the rules on quarantine there were not being respected.”

