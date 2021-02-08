From Iceland — RVK Newscast #72: Icelandic Man Lost At K2 & Women Murdered In Denmark


RVK Newscast #72: Icelandic Man Lost At K2 & Women Murdered In Denmark

Published February 8, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

COVID-19 numbers are still low in Iceland, and government restrictions have subsequently been eased for companies. In short, we can now go back to bars. In other news, an Icelandic man is lost at K2. Nobody has heard from him since Friday. Also, an Icelandic woman was murdered in Denmark. All this and more on this week’s newscast

