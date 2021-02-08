From Iceland — RVK Newscast #72: Icelandic Man Lost At K2 & Women Murdered In Denmark

Photo by Art Bicnick

COVID-19 numbers are still low in Iceland, and government restrictions have subsequently been eased for companies. In short, we can now go back to bars. In other news, an Icelandic man is lost at K2. Nobody has heard from him since Friday. Also, an Icelandic woman was murdered in Denmark. All this and more on this week’s newscast

Pollý’s Corner: https://shop.grapevine.is/collections/pollys-corner-pet-products

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door