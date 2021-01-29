From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Zero Domestic Cases Yesterday, One Active Case At Border

Published January 29, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Pixabay/HelenJank

No new cases of coronavirus was diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. One active case was detected at border screening.

17 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 28 people are currently in quarantine, with another 43 in isolation, continuing the declining trend. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 6.8, down from 8.2 yesterday. Incidence at border screening is at 7.1, down from 7.6 yesterday.

4,820 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 5,882 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

