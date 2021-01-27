From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Four Domestic Cases Yesterday, All In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: Four Domestic Cases Yesterday, All In Quarantine At Diagnosis

Published January 27, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhelm

Four new cases of coronavirus was diagnosed domestically yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. All were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

16 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 46 people are currently in quarantine, with another 56 in isolation, continuing the declining trend that has reached double digits. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 8.7, down slightly from 9.3 yesterday. Incidence at border screening is at 8.5, down from 12.3 yesterday, and is now about on par with the domestic incidence rate, although at a declining rate.

4,789 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 5,646 vaccinations underway.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

