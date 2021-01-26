From Iceland — Police Warn Of Counterfeit Bills In Circulation

Police Warn Of Counterfeit Bills In Circulation

Published January 26, 2021

Words by
Photo by
James Cridland/Creative Commons

Capital area police have issued a statement saying they have received numerous reports of counterfeit 5,000 ISK and 10,000 ISK notes and some euros being circulated. Investigations are reportedly underway.

Counterfeiters will typically attempt to launder this money by making small-time purchases with larger notes, thereby obfuscating the paper trail and making a tidy profit. The police consider regular cashiers to be the first line of defense against counterfeiting, and link to the Central Bank page on what Icelandic monetary notes are supposed to look like.

Counterfeiting is not an unknown phenomenon in this country. Regular reports come up about such notes being used, in particular in taxis, although then euros most often come into play.

The most recent report of counterfeit bills being circulated in Iceland turned out to be pretend euros labelled “СУВЕНИР”, which both means and is pronounced “souvenir”, as well as “НЕ ЯBЛЯETCЯ ППATEЖHЬIM CPEДCTBOM”, which roughly translates as “not legal tender”.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Number Of Foreign Icelandic Residents Remains Unchanged

Number Of Foreign Icelandic Residents Remains Unchanged

by

News
Insufficient Supply of New Coronavirus Vaccine

Insufficient Supply of New Coronavirus Vaccine

by

News
Tourist Board Cautiously Optimistic About The Summer

Tourist Board Cautiously Optimistic About The Summer

by

News
COVID Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

News
RVK Newscast #68: Almost All MPs Will Get Vaccinated & Shots Fired At Political Party’s HQ

RVK Newscast #68: Almost All MPs Will Get Vaccinated & Shots Fired At Political Party’s HQ

by

News
English Words As Slang Doubles Among Icelandic Youth Over Past 20 Years

English Words As Slang Doubles Among Icelandic Youth Over Past 20 Years

by

Show Me More!