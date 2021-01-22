From Iceland — Kanye Believe It? West Reykjavík Considers Rapper Statue

Photo by David Shankbone/Wikimedia Commons

There is a proposal to erect a statue of musician Kanye West in Reykjavík, following a local public consultation exercise.

The city’s My Neighbourhood project invites residents to suggest ideas to improve their district. In Laugardalur, for example, RÚV reports that expanding local library Sólheimasafn was the most popular idea. And in Kjalarnes, better ways to use the beach and hot tubs got the most support.

But in Vesturbær, Reykjavík’s western neighbourhood, more than 700 local residents would like to see the American hip-hop artist immortalised in statue form. It is proposed that the installation should grace the grounds of Vesturbæjarlaugin Swimming Pool.

The idea is the brainchild of Aron Kristinn Jónasson, who is a big Kanye fan and suggests that “tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of tourists could come here and visit the statue.”

“For Kanye West, it would be a great honour to have a statue erected,” Aron stated. “I just challenge the city authorities to listen to the young people.”

Eiríkur Búi Halldórsson, who manages the consultation project, says that the city-wide public response this year has been record-breaking. “1,321 ideas were submitted, which is a considerable increase from the previous year, and the year before,” he said.

The city evaluates and chooses which projects get the go-ahead, so Eiríkur can’t yet say whether a statue of an American hip-hop mogul outside a swimming pool will soon be adding to Reykjavík’s tourist charms. “I can’t rule it out now, but I can’t promise anything,” he said.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.